Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Today: Here's How to Check Status & GMP
With the Rs 792-crore issue subscribed a whopping 69.14 times between July 30 and August 1, the allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 4.
Sri Lotus Developers
The wait is almost over for investors who subscribed to the much-anticipated IPO of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, backed by big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and ace investor Ashish Kacholia.
Where to check the allotment status?
Investors can check their share allotment status online via:
KFin Technologies (Registrar's website)
Go to https://evault.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select Sri Lotus Developers from the IPO dropdown
Enter your PAN, application number or demat details
Fill the captcha and click Submit
Your allotment status will appear on screen
NSE Website
Visit NSE IPO status page
Select Sri Lotus Developers
Enter your PAN or application number
Click Submit to view allotment status
BSE Website
Go to https://www.bseindia.com
Under Investor Services, select Status of Issue Application
Choose Equity, enter the issue name, PAN and click Search
What about GMP?
As of today, Sri Lotus Developers IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 37, which translates to a listing gain of around 25% over the upper price band of Rs 150. This suggests bullish sentiment in the unofficial market.
Listing Date
The stock is set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 6.