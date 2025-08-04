Image Credit : Getty

The wait is almost over for investors who subscribed to the much-anticipated IPO of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, backed by big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and ace investor Ashish Kacholia.

With the Rs 792-crore issue subscribed a whopping 69.14 times between July 30 and August 1, the allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 4.