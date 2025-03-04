Cryptocurrency market update (March 4): Bitcoin plunges below $85K as major coins bleed

Cardano (ADA) emerged as the biggest gainer, skyrocketing nearly 60 percent in 24 hours, whereas Maker (MKR) suffered the most, shedding almost 7 percent in the same period.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Bitcoin (BTC) made a strong comeback on Tuesday, recovering from last week's losses to breach the $92,000 mark. The surge came after US President Donald Trump unveiled a Strategic Crypto Reserve, which includes key tokens such as XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The announcement helped boost investor confidence and triggered a market-wide rally.

Major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC), saw green across the board. Meanwhile, the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 39 (Fear) out of 100, according to CoinMarketCap data. Notably, Cardano (ADA) emerged as the biggest gainer, skyrocketing nearly 60 percent in 24 hours, whereas Maker (MKR) suffered the most, shedding almost 7 percent in the same period.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization was recorded at $2.76 trillion, reflecting a 10.54 percent dip over the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency price updates

Bitcoin (BTC)
Global Price: $84,148.33 (-9.48% in 24 hours)
Indian Price: Rs 80.95 lakh

Ethereum (ETH)
Global Price: $2,103.06 (-13.91%)
Indian Price: Rs 2.13 lakh

Dogecoin (DOGE)
Global Price: $0.1931 (-15.14%)
Indian Price: Rs 19.87

Litecoin (LTC)
Global Price: $104.80 (-14.51%)
Indian Price: Rs 10,719.37

Ripple (XRP)
Global Price: $2.34 (-16.55%)
Indian Price: Rs 244.28

Solana (SOL)
Global Price: $137.62 (-18.85%)
Indian Price: Rs 14,824.70

Top crypto gainers (March 4)

Despite the volatility, a few cryptocurrencies managed to post gains in the past 24 hours:

Pi (PI): $1.73 (+1.70%)
Tether Gold (XAUt): $2,885.44 (+1.03%)
PAX Gold (PAXG): $2,888.92 (+0.79%)

Top crypto losers (March 4)

Several cryptocurrencies suffered significant losses, with some dipping over 20 percent in value:

Sonic (S): $0.5442 (-24.36%)
Cardano (ADA): $0.8126 (-23.72%)
Official Trump (TRUMP): $12.37 (-22.96%)
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL): $0.8922 (-22.81%)
Lido DAO (LDO): $1.06 (-21.10%)

Tesla Remains Morgan Stanley's Top US Auto Pick Despite Stock Slump, But Retail Rejects AI Hype And Musk’s Pitch

Black Rifle Coffee Stock Slips After-Market On Q4 Revenue Decline: Retail’s Downbeat

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

