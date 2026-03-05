- Home
Top Performing Stocks Today Below Rs 1000: Despite the ongoing tension in the Middle East, the stock market opened in the green today, this Thursday. Both Sensex and Nifty are seeing a good run.
Coal India Share
Coal India Limited's share opened around ₹440 today and shot up to ₹453.60. Its previous close was ₹435.15, and it's now trading near the ₹448.60 level, which is a jump of almost 3%. With a volume of over 55 lakh shares, it's clear that buying is very strong.
ONGC Share
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) started at ₹278 and touched a high of ₹284.95. It's currently trading around ₹284.75, up by about 2.8%. The stock has been bullish right from the start, thanks to the strong performance of the oil and gas sector. A volume of nearly 69 lakh shares shows that investors are very interested.
NTPC Share
NTPC Limited's stock also opened strong at ₹366.95 and has already made a high of ₹372.40. It's now trading around ₹371.95, which is up by about 1.7%. The continuous demand in the power sector and its solid fundamentals are keeping this stock strong.
Bharat Electronics Share (BEL Share)
Defence stock BEL opened at ₹448.80 and went up to ₹454.90. It's currently hovering around ₹454.20, trading about 1.6% higher. The ongoing tension in the Middle East seems to be affecting this stock.
Hindalco Share
Hindalco's share opened this morning at ₹930 and touched ₹938. It is now trading at ₹936.90, showing a gain of about 1.6%. The metal sector's strength and positive global cues are clearly evident in this share's performance.
Bajaj Finance Share
Bajaj Finance's share opened at ₹958 and has already hit a high of ₹964.80. It's currently near ₹954.90, up over 1%. The overall performance of the finance sector is clearly reflecting on this stock.
Tata Steel Share
Tata Steel's share opened this morning at ₹198.50 and went up to ₹200.50. It's now trading at ₹198.71, up by about 1%. For a low-priced stock, it's showing good movement with solid volume today.
Power Grid Share
Power Grid Corporation of India's share opened at ₹292 and touched ₹295.40. It's currently around ₹293.45, with a gain of over half a per cent.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. The data provided is based on market and nseindia.com updatesas of 10 AM. Please do not consider this as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.
