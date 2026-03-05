Wait times for the flagship ES8 dropped sharply from 13-14 weeks in February to about 4-5 weeks in March, the report said.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) surged to their best day in about a month on Wednesday after a fresh research note from Deutsche Bank pointed to a sharp rebound in vehicle orders in early March.

NIO stock snapped five straight sessions of losses to end over 5% higher at $4.84.

Nio Promotions Lift Early-March Orders

The report, based on dealer channel checks, said Nio’s weekly new orders climbed to roughly 3,500 units in early March, marking the company’s highest single-week order level so far this year, according to a CnEVPost report.

Deutsche Bank said the improvement in orders followed a series of new promotional campaigns launched by Nio for both its core brand and its Onvo sub-brand. The incentives, announced on March 1, include a new auto financing program, cash purchase subsidies and retroactive rewards for recent buyers.

Customers purchasing vehicles in March can access low-interest loans for up to seven years and receive a 10,000 yuan ($1,450) subsidy covering vehicle purchase tax. Buyers who purchased the company’s flagship Nio ES8 in January or February will also receive 100,000 Nio points, equivalent to another 10,000 yuan in value.

According to Deutsche Bank, the promotional push was likely triggered by rapidly falling wait times for the ES8, which dropped from 13-14 weeks in February to about 4–5 weeks in March.

Nio has been leaning on its premium ES8 to support margins as it pushes toward its first quarterly profit, with earnings due March 10.

The EV maker also rolled out similar promotional policies for its newer Onvo brand. Customers buying the Onvo L90 and Onvo L60 can receive a cash subsidy equal to 5% of the vehicle purchase tax, along with the same seven-year low-interest financing program. These incentives are set to stimulate demand following weaker seasonal sales.

February Deliveries Hit By Lunar New Year

Delivery data for February highlighted the impact of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, which reduced production and sales days across China’s auto industry.

Nio delivered 20,797 vehicles in February, up 58% year over year but down 23% from January. The company’s affordable sub-brand, Firefly, delivered 2,657 vehicles, down 5.3% month over month, marking one of its weakest months since the brand launched in May 2025. The longer Spring Festival holiday from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23 left only 16 working days in the month, amplifying the seasonal slowdown typically seen in February.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of March 4 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “we close above 5 on friday and then on monday after the financials are out we go up to near 6 dollars ....or just above that”

Another user said, “can’t wait for double digits!!!”

U.S.-listed shares of Nio have declined 5% year-to-date.

