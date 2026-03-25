2 3 Image Credit : X Account

Zudio and Max

First up, Zudio. It's your best bet if you want trendy clothes without spending a lot.Price: Most items here are under ₹999, making it super affordable.Style: They focus on the latest Western wear trends, perfect for college students and young people.Quality: Since the price is low, you might have to compromise a little on quality. The colour could fade after a few washes.Best for: Anyone on a tight budget who wants to buy lots of clothes.Next, let's look at Max Fashion. It's the perfect 'family pack' for quality and style.Price: It's a mid-range option—a bit pricier than Zudio but cheaper than Trends.Style: Their kids' wear and casuals are excellent. The clothes generally have a classy and elegant look.Quality: The quality is really good, and the clothes last a long time.Best for: Parents shopping for their kids or anyone needing decent office wear.