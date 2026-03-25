Fashion Battle: Zudio vs Max vs Trends—Which one is best for your wallet?
Everyone wants stylish clothes that don't burn a hole in their pocket. Max, Zudio, and Reliance Trends are the top choices for most families. But which one gives you the best bang for your buck? Let's find out.
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Fashion Battle: Zudio vs Max vs Trends—Which one is best for your wallet?
Max, Zudio, and Trends are the go-to shopping spots for most middle-class families. But which store is actually the best for your needs and budget? The answer changes depending on what you're looking for. Here’s a simple breakdown of the main differences between them.
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Zudio and Max
First up, Zudio. It's your best bet if you want trendy clothes without spending a lot.Price: Most items here are under ₹999, making it super affordable.Style: They focus on the latest Western wear trends, perfect for college students and young people.Quality: Since the price is low, you might have to compromise a little on quality. The colour could fade after a few washes.Best for: Anyone on a tight budget who wants to buy lots of clothes.Next, let's look at Max Fashion. It's the perfect 'family pack' for quality and style.Price: It's a mid-range option—a bit pricier than Zudio but cheaper than Trends.Style: Their kids' wear and casuals are excellent. The clothes generally have a classy and elegant look.Quality: The quality is really good, and the clothes last a long time.Best for: Parents shopping for their kids or anyone needing decent office wear.
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Trends (Reliance Trends) - Variety & Brands
Finally, there's Reliance Trends. You should head here if you want a huge variety of brands and styles.Price: It's slightly more expensive, but you can get great deals during sales and with coupons.Style: Trends offers a lot of options in ethnic wear like kurtas and traditional outfits, plus a good formal wear collection.Brands: You'll find their own brands like Netplay and Avaasa, along with many other popular ones.Best for: People who love branded clothes or are shopping for a festival or a function.So, what's the final verdict for the middle-class shopper?If you want more casuals like T-shirts and jeans for less money, go to Zudio. If you need durable daily wear or clothes for your kids, Max is the best choice. And for special occasions like festivals, pick Trends for those slightly richer-looking kurtas and formals.
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