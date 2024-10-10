Zara to Zudio: 5 brands that you didn't know are part of Tata Group

The Tata Group, a global conglomerate with a rich 155-year history, owns a diverse portfolio of over 30 companies. Beyond its well-known brands, Tata's holdings include several surprising high-end names in fashion, retail, and hospitality.

With a history spanning more than 155 years, the Tata Group is among the biggest and most significant companies in the world. With operations in over 100 nations and a projected $150 billion in sales for the fiscal year 2022–2023, Tata has established itself as a leader in a number of industries. Notably, it runs over 30 businesses, and its main investment holding company, Tata Sons, is primarily owned by charitable trusts. Here, we examine 5 brands that you might not be aware belong to the Tata family.



Zudio

1. Zudio Trent Limited also owns the fashion brand Zudio, which is gaining popularity among young consumers because to its stylish yet reasonably priced apparel selection. As a fast-fashion store, Zudio serves a wide range of customers seeking fashionable clothing at affordable prices, strengthening Tata's position in the cutthroat retail market. 2. Zara Through a joint venture with Spanish fashion behemoth Inditex, the renowned international fashion brand Zara is a member of the Tata Group. Currently, this partnership operates 21 Zara stores in India under the brand Inditex Trent. Zara, a major participant in the local retail business, is well-known for its fast-fashion products and for introducing Indian customers to international trends.

big basket compnay loss in financial year 2019

3. BigBasket Founded in 2011, BigBasket is the first online grocery store in India and is currently a part of the Tata Group. Through a subsidiary, Tata purchased a 64 percent share in the business in 2021. BigBasket, which started off as a software firm, has transformed grocery shopping in India by offering customers a pleasant online buying experience.

Starbucks

4. Starbucks Starbucks, a global icon of coffee culture, has established itself in India through a partnership with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Tata Starbucks, which debuted in October 2012, blends regional flavors with the well-known international brand. Starbucks has been able to grow its presence in major cities and accommodate Indian preferences thanks to this partnership. 5. Taj Hotels A pillar of the Tata Group, the Taj Hotels chain was founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1902 and is a division of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. With its headquarters in Mumbai, Taj Hotels is well-known worldwide for its opulent lodgings and first-rate service, perfectly capturing the essence of Indian hospitality.



Latest Videos