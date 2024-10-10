Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zara to Zudio: 5 brands that you didn't know are part of Tata Group

    The Tata Group, a global conglomerate with a rich 155-year history, owns a diverse portfolio of over 30 companies. Beyond its well-known brands, Tata's holdings include several surprising high-end names in fashion, retail, and hospitality.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    With a history spanning more than 155 years, the Tata Group is among the biggest and most significant companies in the world. With operations in over 100 nations and a projected $150 billion in sales for the fiscal year 2022–2023, Tata has established itself as a leader in a number of industries. Notably, it runs over 30 businesses, and its main investment holding company, Tata Sons, is primarily owned by charitable trusts. Here, we examine 5 brands that you might not be aware belong to the Tata family.
     

    article_image2

    Zudio

    1. Zudio

    Trent Limited also owns the fashion brand Zudio, which is gaining popularity among young consumers because to its stylish yet reasonably priced apparel selection. As a fast-fashion store, Zudio serves a wide range of customers seeking fashionable clothing at affordable prices, strengthening Tata's position in the cutthroat retail market.

    2. Zara

    Through a joint venture with Spanish fashion behemoth Inditex, the renowned international fashion brand Zara is a member of the Tata Group. Currently, this partnership operates 21 Zara stores in India under the brand Inditex Trent. Zara, a major participant in the local retail business, is well-known for its fast-fashion products and for introducing Indian customers to international trends.

    article_image3

    big basket compnay loss in financial year 2019

    3. BigBasket

    Founded in 2011, BigBasket is the first online grocery store in India and is currently a part of the Tata Group. Through a subsidiary, Tata purchased a 64 percent share in the business in 2021. BigBasket, which started off as a software firm, has transformed grocery shopping in India by offering customers a pleasant online buying experience.

    article_image4

    Starbucks

    4. Starbucks

    Starbucks, a global icon of coffee culture, has established itself in India through a partnership with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Tata Starbucks, which debuted in October 2012, blends regional flavors with the well-known international brand. Starbucks has been able to grow its presence in major cities and accommodate Indian preferences thanks to this partnership.

    5. Taj Hotels

    A pillar of the Tata Group, the Taj Hotels chain was founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1902 and is a division of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. With its headquarters in Mumbai, Taj Hotels is well-known worldwide for its opulent lodgings and first-rate service, perfectly capturing the essence of Indian hospitality.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

    Ratan Tata's landmark business decisions: From Jaguar Land Rover to Air India dmn

    Ratan Tata's landmark business decisions: From Jaguar Land Rover to Air India

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 10, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 10, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Remembering Ratan Tata: A look back at 7 iconic speeches that will inspire generations to come (WATCH) anr

    Remembering Ratan Tata: A look back at 7 iconic speeches that will inspire generations to come (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration anr

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH) shk

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home? dmn

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home?

    Ratan Tata unspoken love why he chose not to marry gcw

    Ratan Tata’s unspoken love: Why he chose not to marry?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon