Year Ender 2024: Kai Chutney to Lakadong Turmeric - 10 unique Indian foods awarded GI status

In a significant move to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and regional authenticity of Indian cuisine, the Government of India granted Geographical Indication (GI) status to several unique foods in 2024. The recognition highlights the distinctive qualities and regional importance of these foods, ensuring their preservation and promoting their identity both within the country and internationally. Here's a look at 10 foods that were awarded the coveted GI status in 2024:

1. Kai Chutney (Odisha) Odisha's red ant chutney, known as Kai Chutney, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on January 2, 2024, for its unique taste, texture, and health benefits. Indigenous to Mayurbhanj, the chutney is made by roasting red weaver ants and blending them with salt, ginger, garlic, and chilies. Rich in protein, zinc, vitamin B-12, calcium, and other nutrients, it is valued for its immunity-boosting and therapeutic properties. A staple of local cuisine, the GI tag, applied for by the Mayurbhanj Kai Society Ltd in 2020, protects its distinct flavour and prevents imitation.

2. Koraput Kalajeera rice (Odisha) Koraput Kalajeera rice, known as the "Prince of Rice," received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on January 2, 2024, valid until January 10, 2032. Grown in Odisha's Koraput district, the black-colored, aromatic, and nutritious rice is considered a center of cultivated rice origin. The Jaivik Sri Farmers Producer Company Limited (JSFPC), with support from the Odisha government and NABARD, applied for the tag in January 2022. The GI tag grants the rice a unique identity, legal protection, and exclusivity to the region, preventing imitation or misrepresentation.

3. Lakadong Turmeric (Meghalaya) Lakadong turmeric from Jowai, Meghalaya, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on March 30, 2024, recognizing its high curcumin content, flavor, aroma, color, and medicinal properties. Grown traditionally by tribal groups, the GI tag preserves its cultural heritage while boosting market value and demand, providing economic benefits to local farmers. The Meghalaya government has warned against illegal plantations and misuse of the “Lakadong Turmeric” tag for products not grown within the designated area, ensuring its authenticity and exclusivity.

4. Nandurbar Mirchi (Maharashtra) Nandurbar Mirchi, a chilli variety from Maharashtra, is primarily cultivated in Nandurbar and Dhule districts, with Nandurbar often referred to as "Chilli Paradise" due to its prominence in chilli production and spice manufacturing. Named after its origin, Nandurbar Mirchi was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on March 30, 2024, valid until October 19, 2031. Proposed by the Dr. Hedgewar Sewa Samiti in 2021, the GI tag grants exclusivity to chillies grown in the region, making it the second chilli variety from Maharashtra to earn this recognition after Bhiwapur chilli in 2016.

5. Ratlam Riyawan Lahsun (garlic - Madhya Pradesh) Riyawan garlic from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on March 2, 2024, recognizing its bold flavor, higher oil content, and medicinal properties. Cultivated across 200 hectares in Riyawan and 1,300 hectares in nearby areas by over 700 farmers, this garlic variety is prized for its robust taste, 5-6 cloves per bulb, and suitability for pickles and chutneys. The GI tag, driven by MLA Rajendra Pandey and supported by the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, highlights its culinary value and storage capabilities, marking the region's second GI recognition for agricultural produce.

6. Singpho Phalap tea (Arunachal Pradesh) Singpho Phalap tea, a traditional dark tea from Arunachal Pradesh with earthy and woody flavors, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on January 25, 2024, along with 11 other indigenous products from the state. Prepared by the Singpho tribe, this tea reflects their cultural heritage and unique brewing tradition. The GI registration process was supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), highlighting the significance of preserving and promoting Arunachal Pradesh's traditional products

7. Banaras Thandai (Uttar Pradesh) On March 31, 2024, Banaras Thandai, a traditional drink made by blending milk with a mix of nuts, seeds, and spices, received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, along with seven other products. This iconic drink, which has been a part of Banaras' culture for centuries, was originally offered to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath deity during festivals like Mahashivaratri, Rangbhari Ekadasi, and Holi. It remains popular in areas like Gaudaulia Chowk, Lahurabir, and Pakka Mahal, where traditional shops attract large crowds.

8. Jaunpur Imarti (Uttar Pradesh) On March 30, 2024, the Jaunpur Imarti received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Government of India, following an application made in 2022 through a collaborative effort between farmers and local officials. The GI tag ensures that only authorized users from the region can produce and sell this unique sweet, protecting it from imitation. Known for its soft texture and melt-in-the-mouth quality, Jaunpur Imarti is made with urad dal, desi sugar, and pure desi wood fire, with the dal still ground on a sil bhatta to preserve its taste. The GI tag will help promote the product’s identity, boost the local economy, and preserve Jaunpur’s cultural heritage for future generations.

9. Banarasi Tiranga Barfi (Uttar Pradesh) The Banaras Tirangi Barfi, a sweet from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in April 2024. Made with khoya, saffron, pistachios, and cashews, it symbolizes India’s freedom struggle, with its colors replicating the Tiranga without the use of edible colors. Created in 1940 by Madan Gopal Gupta to support the Quit India Movement, it was distributed freely during British rule and dubbed a "sweet weapon" by freedom fighters.

10. Matabari Pera (Tripura) Matabari Pera, a dairy-based confectionery traditionally served as prasad at the Tripurasundari temple was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in March 2024. One bite of this small, caramel-colored sweet unveils its exquisite richness. Crafted with only milk and sugar, these creamy, silky-smooth, and indulgent peras are a testament to skill and dedication.

