Asianet Newsable

    World Day Against Child Labour 2022: History, Significance, Theme, all you need to know about the day

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    World Day Against Child Labour 2022: From history to its significance, importance and theme, here is everything you should know about the day.

    Image: freepik.com

    Child labour is one of the most prominent problems across the globe, but particularly in India. The term ‘child labour’ refers to the work that is physically, mentally, physically, socially, or morally dangerous and harmful to children. The term also emphasizes the fact that any job or work that deprives a child of going to school and is forced to instead earn money, is considered child labour. In India, forcing children to work below the age is considered a crime which may also lead to serious action.

    Image: freepik.com

    In order to create awareness against child labour, people across the globe observe June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labour. The day is also popularly known as also known as Anti-Child Labour Day across many parts of the globe. The day aims to create awareness regarding the plight of child labour.

    Image: freepik.com

    World Day Against Child Labour 2022 History: It was in the year 2002 when the International Labor Organization (ILO) launched World Day Against Child Labour in order to take eradicate the issue of child labour. It is one such deep-rooted problem that snatches the dreams of millions of kids. Every kid has the right to study and fulfil their dreams.

    Image: freepik.com

    World Day Against Child Labour 2022 Significance: Several awareness campaigns, street plays and other activities are carried on on this day to create awareness against child labour. The activities are also held to shed light on the development of children, protect their right to education and highlight the importance of a dignified life for children.

    Image: freepik.com

    World Day Against Child Labour 2022 Theme: This year's theme is ‘Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour’. It focuses on the investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection floors and protect children from child labour. Over a period of time, there has been a significant reduction in cases of child labour.

