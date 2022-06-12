World Day Against Child Labour 2022: History, Significance, Theme, all you need to know about the day

World Day Against Child Labour 2022: From history to its significance, importance and theme, here is everything you should know about the day.

Image: freepik.com

Child labour is one of the most prominent problems across the globe, but particularly in India. The term ‘child labour’ refers to the work that is physically, mentally, physically, socially, or morally dangerous and harmful to children. The term also emphasizes the fact that any job or work that deprives a child of going to school and is forced to instead earn money, is considered child labour. In India, forcing children to work below the age is considered a crime which may also lead to serious action.

Image: freepik.com

In order to create awareness against child labour, people across the globe observe June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labour. The day is also popularly known as also known as Anti-Child Labour Day across many parts of the globe. The day aims to create awareness regarding the plight of child labour. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; here’s everything about the facial paralysis

Image: freepik.com

World Day Against Child Labour 2022 History: It was in the year 2002 when the International Labor Organization (ILO) launched World Day Against Child Labour in order to take eradicate the issue of child labour. It is one such deep-rooted problem that snatches the dreams of millions of kids. Every kid has the right to study and fulfil their dreams. ALSO READ: From weight loss to boosting immunity: 5 health benefits of soaked raisins

Image: freepik.com

World Day Against Child Labour 2022 Significance: Several awareness campaigns, street plays and other activities are carried on on this day to create awareness against child labour. The activities are also held to shed light on the development of children, protect their right to education and highlight the importance of a dignified life for children.

Image: freepik.com