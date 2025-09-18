Image Credit : Pixabay

Bambusa vulgaris, one of the most common and hardy species, is widely grown in tropical Asia, Africa, and South America. Its fast-growing culms, often green or golden-yellow, are used for basketry, paper pulp, household items, and ornamental planting.

Together, these species highlight bamboo’s versatility and importance as “green gold,” a sustainable resource that supports people, cultures, and ecosystems across the globe.