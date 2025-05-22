Image Credit : Freepik

During these years, women should focus on preventive care and early detection of potential health issues.

Key Screenings:

Pap Smear & HPV Test – Screens for cervical cancer; recommended every 3 years or every 5 years if combined with an HPV test.

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Test – Essential for sexual health, especially if sexually active.

Breast Self-Exam & Clinical Breast Exam – Helps detect early signs of breast cancer.

Blood Pressure & Cholesterol Test – Monitors heart health and prevents future complications.

Diabetes Screening – Recommended if there’s a family history or risk factors like obesity.