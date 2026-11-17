Sweat also shows an effect on silver ornaments. Salts, moisture, and other substances in sweat can mix with the silver surface and reduce its shine. Especially when people who sweat a lot in summer wear silver chains, rings, and bangles, they can turn black quickly.

Effect of beauty products

Many people first use things like perfume, body lotion, moisturizer, and hair spray while getting ready. After that, they wear ornaments. But some chemicals in these can react with the surface of silver ornaments. Especially if perfume or hair spray falls directly on the ornaments, their shine can decrease.