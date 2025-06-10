Image Credit : Freepik

Real hunger is when your body is actually telling you that it's hungry. It is usually associated with physical sensations like:

A rumbling tummy

Low energy or fatigue

You feel sluggish

You have a hard time concentrating

You're irritable or moody

This kind of hunger accumulates over a period of time and can be filled with good food.

Habitual Eating: When Food Is a Habit

Habitual eating is when you eat by habit and not by need. Typical offenders are:

Eating at a specific time, even if you're not hungry

Munching in front of the TV

Eating because the people around you are eating

Breaking such habits requires mindful eating and recognizing when your body is actually hungry.