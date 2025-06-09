Image Credit : Freepik

Strength training builds lean body weight, and that's the magic bullet to increase resting metabolic rate (RMR). According to research by the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, muscle expends more calories than fat even when at rest.

Key Facts:

Muscle burns 3 times more calories than fat during rest.

Strength training keeps your metabolism rate elevated for a period of 48 hours post-workout due to the afterburn effect (EPOC).

Prevents the metabolic slow-down that typically follows weight loss.