Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slammed former CM Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, calling his renovated residence a "White Elephant" and a "misuse of public money". She said he built a liability for the city instead of helping the poor.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a swipe at former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, calling the renovated official residence a "White Elephant". Speaking exclusively to ANI, Gupta said the lavish bungalow symbolised misplaced priorities at a time when Delhi's poor struggled for basic amenities.

'Misuse of Public Money'

Referring to the Chief Minister's residence as a "Sheesh Mahal", Rekha Gupta said, "The Chief Minister's residence, which is called a Sheesh Mahal, is basically an example of the misuse of public money. He didn't provide homes to the slum dwellers, nor did he give them basic facilities. Instead, he built a luxurious house for himself, using marble and expensive materials."

She further described the bungalow as a "white elephant", adding that it has become a liability for the city rather than an asset. Gupta asserted that public funds should be used for the welfare of citizens and not for personal luxury.

"It's like a white elephant; it's difficult to understand what its purpose is. He created an asset for himself that has become a liability for the entire city of Delhi. No one has the right to misuse public money in this way, and the people of Delhi can clearly see this," she said, demanding that the money spent be returned to the public.

"We also want this money, which was earned through the hard work and sweat of the people of Delhi, should be returned to them," the Chief Minister said.

The 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy revolves around allegations that crores of rupees were spent on renovating Kejriwal's official residence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when several development works were reportedly stalled. Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September 2024, later vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines on October 4, 2024.