Image Credit : stockPhoto

Avoid placing mirrors outside the main entrance of the house. This is believed to send back the positive energy entering the house. At the same time, you can place a mirror inside the entrance, but not directly opposite, on one side, to attract positive energy as soon as you enter the house. For example, it is good to place a mirror on the right or left wall inside the entrance. This will multiply the good vibrations entering the house and increase the peace and happiness of the house.

Mirrors in the dining room: It is very good to place mirrors in the dining room. Vastu Shastra says that this will multiply the amount of food and the wealth in the house. If there is a mirror reflecting the dining table, it will ensure that there is no shortage of food in the house. Placing the mirror so that it is visible from where the guests sit will enhance the beauty and positive vibrations of the room. Large mirrors will make the dining room look spacious.