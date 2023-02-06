Ajay Devgn, Tabu join Neeraj Pandey directorial 'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha'; know the details

Exciting news for Ajay Devgn fans is here. Ajay Devgn and Tabu have joined on board as lead stars of the upcoming musical love story film. Titled Auro Mein Kaha Dum Tha, the film got helmed by noted filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are one of the most loved on-screen pairings who have created a place for themselves in the hearts of audiences and fans with their stellar performances in Bollywood films. This pair has hit films like Drishyam, De De Pyaar De, and Drishyam 2 to their credits.

Very few people know that Ajay Devgn and Tabu are off-screen best friends in real life. The on-screen pair has always made audiences, fans fall in love with their performances. After Drishyam 2 successfully broke pre-existing records and created a new one, Ajay Devgn and Tabu on-screen pairing has become a fan-favorite amongst the audiences, fans, and critics. Whenever these both share screen space and come together for any film, their nuanced performances and acting are so impactful that every cinema lover goes through various emotions while watching them in every frame of the movie in theatres.

Watching Ajay and Tabu portray their characters with perfection on the screens in theatres is like a visual treat for the bollywood fanatics who are never disappointed by watching their films and acting on the celluloid screens.

Exciting news for ardent fanatics is here. After Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are reuniting again for a modern-day romantic genre film. The film directed by noted filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is titled, 'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha'. The shooting of this film has started on Saturday itself. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role. The film, 'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha' is backed by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The music in the film is by MM Kreem. The musical-love story setting is between the time zones of 2002 and 2023.

