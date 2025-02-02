Valentine’s Day 2025: Easy Red Velvet cake recipe to surprise your special someone

Make a homemade heart-shaped Red Velvet Cake for your partner this Valentine's Day. This easy recipe is a perfect alternative to store-bought cakes.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th. If you want to cut a cake with your partner on Valentine's Day but don't want to order one, we'll show you how to easily make a heart-shaped Red Velvet Cake at home, even better than store-bought ones...

article_image2

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup oil

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon white vinegar

2 large beetroot pulp

article_image3

For Frosting

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup cream cheese

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

article_image4

Red Velvet Cake Recipe

- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a heart-shaped cake pan.

- In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder.

- In another large bowl, whisk together the sugar and oil until well combined. Add the eggs one at a time, whisking well after each addition. Stir in the buttermilk, vanilla extract, vinegar, and beetroot pulp.

- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

- Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

- Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

- Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Prepare Cream Cheese Frosting

- In a large bowl, beat together the softened butter and cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Beat until light and fluffy.

- Once the cake is completely cool, spread an even layer of cream cheese frosting over the bottom layer. Top with the second heart-shaped cake layer and frost the top and sides of the cake with the remaining frosting.

- Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the frosting to set. Then cut and enjoy it with your partner.

