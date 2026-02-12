Valentine’s Day 2026: Gifts You Should Never Give Your Partner
Valentine’s Day gifts to avoid: Did you know the gift you pick could sometimes end your relationship? That's right. Experts warn that giving certain things as gifts is considered bad luck.
It's not just a gift
As February arrives, lovers want to surprise their partners. A gift is a symbol of love, but did you know the wrong one could end your relationship? Experts warn some gifts are bad luck.
List of gifts and their hidden meanings
Choosing the wrong Valentine's gift can cause rifts. Some items attract negative energy or symbolize separation. Let's explore the list of unlucky gifts and their hidden meanings.
Be careful before giving these
While red roses mean love, avoid black gifts, which symbolize sorrow. Gifting purses or leather goods may cause financial strife. Vastu says mirrors double negative energy.
High risk of relationship breakdown
Vastu says gifting a watch means the relationship is over. Be careful with plants; never give thorny ones like cacti, as they cause conflict. Sharp objects can break love's bond.
Flower names for girls
Many name their kids after flowers (Roja, Lilly) for positive energy. Protecting love is key, but these beliefs can offer peace of mind. Note: This is for info only.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.