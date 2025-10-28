Turning 20? Here Are the Medical Tests Every Woman Needs
After the age of 20, many natural changes occur in a woman's body. That's why it's essential to take special care of your health. All girls over 20 must get certain health checkups.
Health Checkup
Health is wealth. To achieve anything, you need good health. Women, especially, should be careful as hormonal changes after 20 can cause issues. Regular checkups are a must.
Get an HPV test.
Doctors advise Pap smears at 21, then every 3 years. After 30, get an HPV test every 5 years. Many STIs are symptom-free and can harm a baby, so regular testing is vital.
Diabetes...
Nowadays, diabetes symptoms are appearing even in young people, putting women at risk. Therefore, it's very important to get your diabetes checked regularly after the age of 20.
Tests for breast health are very important..
Breast exams are vital from age 20 as cancer cases are rising. Get regular checks. Also, get tested for Hepatitis B and C, which are viral liver infections, for liver health.
PCOD, PCOS
PCOD/PCOS tests are wise. Check your BMI, as it's a key health indicator. Also, monitor blood pressure and get a cholesterol profile every five years to prevent heart disease.