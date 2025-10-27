Can exercise and omega-3s protect your teeth? A new study shows this powerful combination reduces inflammation and bone loss, boosting your oral and overall health.

A recent study suggests that combining regular physical activity with omega-3 supplements could significantly contribute to maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the research found that this combination enhances the body's immune system and lowers inflammation, which can reduce the effects of a painful dental condition called chronic apical periodontitis.

Understanding Apical Periodontitis

Apical periodontitis is an inflammation that occurs at the end of a tooth’s root. It often starts when bacteria from untreated cavities travel through the root canal and infect the nearby bone. If not treated, the infection can gradually damage the bone that supports the tooth.

Since the disease tends to develop slowly, many people may not notice any symptoms initially. However, over time, it can lead to tooth pain, swelling, and even tooth loss. In more severe cases, especially when the immune system is weakened, the infection may suddenly worsen, causing pus formation, facial swelling, and intense pain.

The Link Between Oral Health and General Wellbeing

Issues in the mouth can affect the rest of the body. Chronic inflammation around the teeth has been linked to several serious health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems, and metabolic syndrome. These conditions can make oral infections more severe, creating a cycle where poor dental health affects overall health and vice versa.

The new findings support the idea that good oral care goes beyond just brushing and flossing. Proper care of the mouth is also essential for overall health.

The Study

To investigate this further, researchers at São Paulo State University in Brazil conducted laboratory experiments using 30 rats. Each rat was given a mild form of apical periodontitis to mimic the human condition. The rats were then divided into three groups:

• One group received no treatment.

• Another group swam for 30 days.

• The third group swam and was also given omega-3 supplements, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

At the end of the study, the rats that exercised showed improved immune response and less tissue damage compared to those that received no treatment. The group that both exercised and took omega-3s showed the best results, with reduced inflammation, healthier bone tissue, and better immune regulation around the infected roots.

Lowering Inflammation and Preserving Bone

When the researchers examined immune activity more closely, they found that the rats that exercised and took supplements had much lower levels of two important inflammatory molecules: interleukin-17 (IL-17) and tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α). High levels of these molecules are generally associated with tissue damage in chronic inflammatory diseases.

The treated rats also had fewer osteoclasts, which are cells that break down bone. As a result, there was less bone loss around their teeth. Three-dimensional scans confirmed these findings: rats that swam lost less alveolar bone (the bone that supports teeth) compared to untreated animals, and those that combined exercise with omega-3s had the least bone loss overall.

What These Results Mean

These findings suggest that even moderate exercise, when combined with omega-3 intake, can help the body manage infection and inflammation more effectively. While the study was conducted on animals, it adds to the growing evidence that lifestyle factors can greatly influence oral health as well as general immunity.

Further research involving human participants will be needed to confirm if the same benefits apply to people. However, both exercise and omega-3s are already known to support heart health, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the immune system—so their potential benefits for dental health make sense scientifically.

A Holistic Approach to Dental Care

Brushing, flossing, and regular dental check-ups remain essential for keeping teeth clean and preventing decay. However, this study suggests that daily habits such as regular exercise and a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods like salmon, mackerel, walnuts, and flaxseeds, may also contribute to better oral health.

Together, these lifestyle choices can help protect not only the teeth and gums but the entire body. The message is clear: a balanced lifestyle that keeps the body strong and inflammation in check is also one of the best ways to maintain a healthy smile.