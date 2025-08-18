Travel Guide: 5 affordable monsoon destinations you must visit
Planning a monsoon getaway? Check out these 5 budget-friendly countries, offering stunning views, beaches, and adventures without breaking the bank
Last Days of Monsoon? Explore These 5 Budget-Friendly Destinations
Monsoon season is inherently soothing, and the rain enhances the beauty of every place. If you're in South India and looking for a budget-friendly international trip, it's time to pack your bags. Several nearby countries offer affordable flights and packages.
Nepal
Nepal is great for nature and adventure lovers. Known for Himalayan views, trekking, temples, and cafe culture. A 3-hour flight from Chennai/Bangalore, costing ₹20,000–₹30,000.
Bali
Bali, Indonesia, is famous for couples and honeymoons, plus temples, waterfalls, and beaches. A 5–6-hour flight from Chennai/Bangalore costs around ₹30,000–₹45,000.
Thailand
Love nightlife and beaches? Thailand's for you! Bangkok's nightlife, Phuket/Pattaya beaches, temples, and street food. A 3.5–4-hour flight from Bangalore/Chennai costs ₹25,000–₹35,000.
Maldives
Maldives is another budget-friendly option. Enjoy beach life, scuba diving, and water villas. A 1.5–2-hour flight from Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi costs around ₹30,000–₹40,000 with budget resorts/local island stays.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is known for temples, tea gardens, beaches, and wildlife safaris. A 1.5-hour flight from Chennai/Kochi costs around ₹25,000–₹35,000, covering flights, hotels, and sightseeing.