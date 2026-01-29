Love Walking While Travelling? Top 5 Walkable Cities to Explore on Foot in 2026
Walkable travel is a top trend for 2026. A Skyscanner index names five pedestrian-friendly cities where history, culture and local flavour shine on foot — from Córdoba and Nagasaki to Hiroshima, Reggio Calabria and compact Monte Carlo.
Córdoba, Spain — Historic Streets to Wander
Explore Córdoba’s UNESCO-listed old town, where the Mezquita-Cathedral and plazas are barely minutes apart by foot. The city’s compact layout reveals hidden tapas bars, markets and architectural gems at every turn.
Nagasaki, Japan — Harbourside Walks With History
Nagasaki’s gentle slopes and narrow streets make it ideal for walking travellers. Discover harbourside views, tranquil gardens and cultural sites without needing transit between sights.
Hiroshima, Japan — Reflective Trails Through Memory
Hiroshima’s pedestrian-friendly centre lets visitors easily connect memorial parks, museums and local eateries. A reflective stroll through Peace Memorial Park enriches any cultural itinerary.
Reggio Calabria, Italy — Waterfront Walks and Mediterranean Views
Reggio Calabria combines calm promenades with cultural highlights reachable in a short walk. Wander between seaside vistas, museums and local landmarks without missing the coastal charm.
Monte Carlo, Monaco — Compact, Glamorous On Foot
Monte Carlo’s tiny size makes it perfect for strolling from museums to luxury harbourside spots. Even steep streets lead to scenic gardens, shops and iconic casino squares.
