Top 7 Foods Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids for a Healthy Heart and Mind
Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for heart, brain, and skin health. Found in various plant and animal sources, they help reduce inflammation and boost wellness. Here are the top Omega-3-rich foods.
Foods to include in your diet to get Omega-3 fatty acids
Let's check out some foods to include in your diet to get Omega-3 fatty acids.
Fatty Fish
Fatty fish like salmon are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids. 100 grams of salmon provides 4000 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids.
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain protein and fiber. So, drinking soaked chia seed water in the morning is beneficial.
Flaxseed
Flaxseed is a great source of Omega-3s. 100g of flaxseed provides 22800mg of Omega-3s. It's also rich in fiber, protein, and magnesium. So, include it in your diet.
Walnuts
Walnuts are nuts rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. 100 grams of walnuts provide 9000 mg of Omega-3s. So, you can include them in your diet.
Leafy Greens
Eating leafy greens like spinach can also help you get Omega-3 fatty acids. They are good for the body's overall health.
Soybean
Soybeans and soybean oil contain Omega-3 fatty acids. So, you can include these in your diet as well.
Note:
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.