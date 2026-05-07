2 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Mahindra sales saw a dip

Tata Motors grabbed the second spot with an impressive 30.5% year-on-year growth, thanks to hot-sellers like the Nexon and Punch. Meanwhile, Mahindra became India's third-largest carmaker, selling 56,331 units in April 2026. While this is an 8% annual growth, its month-on-month sales actually dropped by 6.5%. The Thar continues to be a crowd favourite. Keep an eye out, as Mahindra plans to launch the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and the Thar 3-door facelift soon, which could really boost their numbers.