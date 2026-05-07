Car Sales: Creta, Punch Move Over! See Which Car Topped April's Sales Chart
The April car sales report is out, and it's a mixed bag. While Maruti Suzuki is still the king, companies like Hyundai, Kia, and Renault also posted some solid numbers. Here's the full list.
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Image Credit : Autocar
April Car Sales Report
The April car sales report is out, and Maruti Suzuki is still ruling the roost. The company sold a whopping 1,87,794 units, marking its highest-ever monthly domestic sales. This is a solid 35% year-on-year growth. The compact and mid-size segments brought in 80,659 units, while small cars added 16,066 units. And guess what? The Maruti Dzire was the best-selling car this month, with 23,580 units flying off the shelves.
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Mahindra sales saw a dip
Tata Motors grabbed the second spot with an impressive 30.5% year-on-year growth, thanks to hot-sellers like the Nexon and Punch. Meanwhile, Mahindra became India's third-largest carmaker, selling 56,331 units in April 2026. While this is an 8% annual growth, its month-on-month sales actually dropped by 6.5%. The Thar continues to be a crowd favourite. Keep an eye out, as Mahindra plans to launch the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and the Thar 3-door facelift soon, which could really boost their numbers.
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Image Credit : pr
Hyundai saw growth
Hyundai Motor India secured the fourth position, selling 51,902 units in April 2026, a 17% jump from last year. The Hyundai Venue had a fantastic run, clocking its highest-ever monthly sales of 12,420 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also had a great month, selling 30,159 units, a 21% increase compared to 24,833 units in April 2025. Not far behind, Kia India took the sixth spot with 27,286 units, its best April sales ever. The company confirmed that both the Seltos and Sonet sold over 10,000 units each.
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Image Credit : X/MaazMz
What is Renault's situation?
JSW MG Motor and Honda Cars India took the seventh and eighth spots, selling 6,018 and 4,069 units respectively. While MG saw a modest 3% annual growth, Honda posted a strong 21% increase. But the real surprise was Renault, which had a blockbuster April 2026. The company sold 5,413 units, a massive 108% year-on-year growth, largely driven by the newly launched Duster. Nissan India also did well, selling 3,203 units, marking a 45.5% annual growth.
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