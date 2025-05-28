- Home
The monsoon season brings ideal conditions for terrace gardening. With ample rain and humidity, it’s the perfect time to grow fresh, healthy vegetables right at home. Here are 7 great options
Gardening Guide
Tomato
Tomatoes thrive in monsoon moisture and need good sunlight and drainage. Use grow bags or pots with loamy soil. Support with stakes as they grow, and watch out for fungal infections due to rain.
Coriander
Coriander grows well in cool, moist monsoon conditions. Sow seeds directly and thin out crowded seedlings. Keep the soil slightly moist and harvest leaves before they flower for best taste.
Spinach
Spinach loves monsoon weather and grows rapidly. Use wide shallow containers with rich, moist soil. Trim regularly to get a continuous harvest and prevent it from bolting too early.
Beans
Beans flourish in humid, rainy weather. Provide a vertical structure for climbing varieties. Use well-drained soil and regular watering. Harvest pods young for tenderness and maximum yield.
Okra (Lady Finger)
Okra grows quickly in warm, wet weather. Use deep containers and well-draining soil. Sow seeds directly and keep the area weed-free. Harvest tender pods regularly to promote growth.
Chilli
Chilli plants enjoy the humidity and can grow well in containers. Ensure good drainage and sunlight. Water moderately and prune regularly to encourage more branching and fruiting.
Bottle Gourd
Bottle gourd thrives in heavy rainfall. It needs large containers and support for climbing. Train the vines on trellises and pick fruits early to maintain plant health and taste.