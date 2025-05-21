Thicker hair starts at home: Try THIS fenugreek and onion DIY remedy
Fenugreek contains nicotinic acid, which improves blood circulation to hair roots, promoting thick hair growth.
| Published : May 21 2025, 03:03 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : freepik
26
Image Credit : Getty
How Fenugreek Benefits Hair Growth
Fenugreek is a superfood for hair, rich in protein, which strengthens hair structure. Nicotinic acid improves blood circulation, promoting growth. Iron content reduces hair fall, and antioxidants protect against free radicals.
36
Image Credit : Freepik
How Onion Benefits Hair Growth
Onion's sulfur content boosts keratin production, thickening hair. Antioxidants maintain hair health, while vitamins C and B6, along with potassium, aid in hair growth.
46
Image Credit : instagram
Fenugreek & Onion Hair Mask Recipe
For a fenugreek and onion hair mask, blend soaked fenugreek seeds into a paste, add onion juice, apply to hair, massage, leave for 30 minutes, and wash with a mild shampoo.
56
Image Credit : freepik
Fenugreek Hair Cleanser
Boil soaked fenugreek seeds, strain the water, add onion juice, apply to hair and scalp, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse. Regular use thickens and adds shine to hair.
66
Image Credit : freepik
Fenugreek & Onion Hair Oil
Regularly applying fenugreek and onion infused oil promotes hair growth. Fry fenugreek seeds in coconut oil until golden brown, strain, add onion juice, massage into scalp, leave for 2 hours, and wash. Noticeable results within a week.
