Wi-Fi connects our devices to the internet using radio waves instead of cables. Many people think Wi-Fi stands for Wireless Fidelity. Tech experts clarify that the name actually has no official full form. The creators just picked a catchy name that sounded like Hi-Fi for marketing purposes.

How did they make it?

John O Sullivan originally researched radio astronomy in the 1970s. He developed Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) technology to analyze space radio waves. He later realized he could use the same logic to send data between computers wirelessly.

The CSIRO team faced a big challenge in the early 1990s when radio waves bounced off walls and ruined the signal. They solved this by sending data across multiple frequencies at once. The team applied for a patent in 1992 and built the first prototype in 1993. The US granted them the patent in 1996. The Australian inventors first used this technology in their own country.