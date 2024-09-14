Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tax saving tips: 3 ways married couples can save up to Rs 7 lakh on taxes

    Discover effective tax saving tips for married couples in India. Learn how joint transactions can lead to significant income tax savings, potentially up to Rs 7 lakh.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Income Tax saving ideas for couples

    In a married relationship, a husband and wife can support each other financially. This not only helps in increasing overall wealth, but also allows you to get income tax exemption up to Rs 7 lakh.

    article_image2

    Income Tax savings on education loan

    Many married couples agree on education after marriage and getting an education loan will be helpful. Tax exemption will be available on the installment for that loan. Tax exemption can be availed for 8 years on the interest on education loan. This exemption is available under Section 80E of the Income Tax. When taking a loan in the wife's name, it can be taken as a student loan. It should also be obtained from a government bank, government authorized bank or government institution.

    article_image3

    Income Tax savings on stock market investment

    Long term investment in stock market provides tax exemption on capital gains up to Rs 1 lakh. In such a situation, if your wife's income is very low or if she is a housewife, you can invest some money in the stock market in her name. In this way, the wife will get tax exemption on capital gains up to Rs 1 lakh on the income from the money invested in the stock market. If there is already a capital gain of Rs 1 lakh, the capital gain received in the wife's name will be Rs 1 lakh, making a total of Rs 2 lakh. In such a situation, you have to pay tax only on Rs 1 lakh. 

    article_image4

    Income tax savings on home loan

    A husband and wife can save tax by taking a joint home loan to build their own house. If the purchased house is registered in the name of both, both can avail tax benefits on home loan. Through this, double benefit will be available in tax. In the principal amount, both can save Rs 1.5 lakh each, i.e. a total of Rs 3 lakh. This tax benefit is given under Section 80C. Apart from this, both can get tax benefit of Rs 2 lakh each on interest under Section 24. In total, tax benefits up to Rs 7 lakh can be availed. However, it depends on the amount of home loan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya dmn

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed NTI

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed

    What Is Lactose Intolerance? Learn why some people are affected and others aren't NTI

    What Is Lactose Intolerance? Learn why some people are affected and others aren't

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH)

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested by police near Kolar for threatening contractor vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested by police near Kolar for threatening contractor

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay's farewell movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced; Check HERE for poster, other details dmn

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay's farewell movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced; Check HERE for poster, other details

    Times when Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared stunning pictures in bikini RKK

    Times when Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared stunning pictures in bikini

    CM Yogi speaks at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, says Gyanvapi is embodiment of Vishwanath himself dmn

    CM Yogi speaks at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, says Gyanvapi is embodiment of Vishwanath himself

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon