Seasonal hair fall woes? Try THESE 5 simple home remedies!

Hair fall is a common problem with seasonal changes, appearing slightly differently each season. Follow these tips for proper hair care.
Washing your hair every day can reduce its natural moisture, leading to more hair fall. Therefore, wash your hair 2 to 3 times a week.
Often we wash our hair with cold or hot water. But you should pay attention to the water temperature. Use lukewarm water instead of very hot or cold water.
Coconut oil or olive oil is beneficial for hair. Oil massage nourishes the hair, which makes them stronger. Apply oil 1-2 times a week.
Heating tools like hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons can damage the hair more, causing more hair fall. So reduce their use.
Do not pull or shake hair vigorously after washing. This can weaken the hair and cause more hair fall. Use a wide-toothed comb to comb your hair.
