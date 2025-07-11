Image Credit : AI

Start by soaking all the grains (ragi, jowar, bajra) overnight. Drain and leave them covered for 1–2 days until they sprout. This process boosts their nutritional value and makes them easier to digest.

Once sprouted, allow the grains to dry completely. Separately, dry roast the sprouted grains, nuts (almonds, peanuts, cashews, walnuts), seeds (pumpkin), and fresh ginger until fragrant and lightly golden. This step enhances flavour and improves shelf life.