Spring-inspired DIY home decor: 5 ways bring nature indoors with fresh, airy designs

Spring is all about longer days, vibrant colors, and fresh energy filling the air. It’s the perfect time to refresh your home with botanical elements, natural textures, and bright, breezy interiors. By making a few thoughtful changes, you can create a serene and inviting space that reflects the beauty of the season.  

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Image Credits: Pexels

1. Infuse greenery for a refreshing vibe 

Adding plants to your decor instantly breathes life into your space. Houseplants not only enhance aesthetics but also improve air quality and bring a sense of calm.  

- Easy-care plants like ferns, peace lilies, and pothos are great for a fresh indoor look.  
- Succulents and cacti in decorative planters add a minimal yet charming touch.  
- Fresh flowers in pastel-colored ceramic or glass vases bring in a delicate springtime feel.  
- For a unique touch, try hanging planters, terrariums, or vertical gardens to maximize greenery without cluttering surfaces.  
 

article_image2

Image Credits: Pexels

2. Bring spring to your dining table  

Spring-inspired dining decor makes mealtimes feel extra special.  

- Use floral-patterned dinnerware, wooden trays, and hand-painted ceramic bowls for a touch of charm. - Place fresh flowers as a centerpiece to create a visually appealing dining experience.  
- Spread pastel-colored table linens and pair them with elegant serve-ware to make every meal feel like a delightful celebration.  
 


article_image3

Image Credits: Pexels

3. Let the sunshine in 

Nothing captures the essence of spring better than abundant natural light. Small adjustments can make your home feel brighter and more spacious.  

- Swap out heavy drapes for sheer curtains to let in maximum sunlight while maintaining privacy.  
- Use mirrors strategically by placing them opposite windows to reflect natural light and create an open, airy feel.  
- Add warm lighting elements like pendant lights, table lamps with floral glass shades, or ceramic-based lamps to enhance the cozy yet vibrant atmosphere.  
 

article_image4

Image Credits: Pexels

4. Refresh your walls with nature-inspired accents  

Walls set the tone for your space, and small changes can make a big difference.  

- Try pastel-colored wall paints or floral and leafy wallpapers for a soft and uplifting vibe.  
- Hang nature-inspired artwork, macrame wall hangings, or woven baskets for a rustic, earthy appeal.  
- Create a DIY gallery wall featuring pressed flowers, botanical prints, or inspirational spring quotes in wooden frames.  

article_image5

Image Credits: Pexels

5. Embrace light, airy textures and natural materials 

Spring decor is all about keeping things soft, breathable, and organic. Swap out heavy fabrics and dark tones for light, nature-inspired materials.  

- Choose earthy hues like soft greens, sky blues, blush pinks, and warm neutrals to create a serene ambiance.  
- Opt for botanical prints in cushions, curtains, and throws for a fresh and lively feel.  
- Incorporate natural materials like rattan, linen, and wooden furniture to add warmth and an organic touch.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Parenting guide: 7 signs and risks of over-pampering children MEG

Parenting guide: 7 signs and risks of over-pampering children

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor combined net worth: Income, assets, properties, and more MEG

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor combined net worth: Income, assets, properties, and more

Holi cleanup: 5 ways to safely get rid of colours from your smartphone and other devices gcw

Holi cleanup: 5 ways to safely get rid of colours from your smartphone and other devices

Delicious Mutton Biryani Recipe for Ramadan Iftar Celebrations snt

Ramadan special Mutton Dum Biryani: Easy and delicious recipe

Weight loss of 34 kg in 6 months: Shubhasish Padhi's proven diet, fitness routine, and more MEG

Weight loss of 34 kg in 6 months: Shubhasish Padhi's proven diet, fitness routine, and more

Recent Stories

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life gcw

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life

Kerala: UV index soars in several districts, red alert issued in two districts dmn

Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: 'My strength is 1.4 billion Indians' (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: Opens up about role of RSS, Gujarat riots, Indo-Pak ties and more (WATCH)

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka shk

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike dmn

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike

Recent Videos

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Video Icon
EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon