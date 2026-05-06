Kitchen Sink: Choked Sink Giving You a Headache? Try These 5-Minute Fixes!
Is your kitchen sink totally blocked with water not going down? Don't worry, we've got some super easy tips to get it clean and clear in no time.
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Use hot water to clear the jam
Boiling water is your best friend against grease. Just pour a kettle of hot water slowly into the sink. It will melt the stuck grease and help clear the pipe.
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Use a Plunger
First, fill the sink with 3-4 inches of water. Then, place a plunger right over the drain hole and pump it fast for 15-20 seconds. The pressure will easily push out the blockage.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
Baking Soda and Vinegar
This combo works wonders. Pour 1-2 spoons of baking soda and half a cup of vinegar straight into the drain. Let it fizz for 10-15 minutes, then flush with hot water. It loosens up all the gunk inside.
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Unscrew and Clean the Pipe
For really stubborn blocks, you might need to get your hands dirty. Unscrew the U-shaped pipe under the sink, known as the P-trap. Just clean out the gunk and fit it back on.
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Image Credit : Freepik
Remember these points to prevent sink jams
To avoid future jams, never pour oil or grease down the sink. Always use a sink strainer for food bits. And make it a habit to pour hot water down the drain once a week.
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