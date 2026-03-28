Wardrobe Care: Termites eating your precious silk sarees? Try these simple hacks
Once termites get into your wardrobe, it's a huge task to get them out. Plus, they can completely ruin your expensive silk sarees and other clothes. If you're facing this problem, here are some simple tricks to try.
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Simple ways to beat termites
Termites don't just damage your wooden wardrobe; they destroy your clothes too. They are often attracted to moisture from walls or even the smell of old paper. Let's look at how to tackle this problem head-on.
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Use Neem Oil or Leaves
Termites hate the bitter taste of neem. Just clean your wardrobe shelves and wipe the corners with some neem oil. You can also tie dried neem leaves or even cloves in a small cloth pouch and place them between your sarees. This keeps pests away and leaves a fresh smell.
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How to Store Silk Sarees
Never store your silk sarees in plastic covers, as they trap moisture. Instead, wrap each saree in a white cotton cloth before putting it away. Make it a point to refold them every 3 months to prevent the silk threads from tearing along the creases.
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Wardrobe Maintenance
Always leave a gap of at least two inches between your wardrobe and the wall. This allows air to circulate and prevents moisture build-up. Also, avoid lining shelves with old newspapers; the ink can attract termites. Use brown paper or a cloth lining instead.
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Sprinkle Boric Acid
If you already have a termite problem, sprinkle some boric acid powder at the bottom of the wardrobe. This is a powerful way to get rid of them completely. And if you use naphthalene balls, make sure they don't touch your silk sarees directly.
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