Want Snake-Free Home and Garden? Marigold to Lemongrass-Plant These 7 Green Guardians
Dealing with snakes needs a lot of care. While they are a part of our ecosystem, it's best to keep a safe distance. Don't worry, you can keep snakes from entering your home by simply growing these plants in your garden.
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Keep snakes away naturally with these plants
You have to be very careful when trying to get rid of a snake. But here's a simple trick: just grow these specific plants at home to keep them away. Let's find out which ones they are.
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Marigolds not only look good but also repel snakes and other pests
These flowers make any garden look beautiful with their deep colours. The roots of the marigold plant contain a natural compound that helps keep away not just snakes, but other pests and insects too.
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The strong smell of garlic is a great snake repellent
We all know garlic has a really strong, pungent smell. This sharp smell and its other properties help to easily drive snakes away. You can use it crushed or even make a spray with its juice.
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Lemongrass contains citronella, which repels snakes and mosquitoes
Lemongrass contains citronella, which helps repel many creatures and animals. Many people use it to keep mosquitoes away. If you plant this in your yard, snakes won't come near.
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The pleasant smell of lavender is unpleasant for snakes
Lavender is famous for its pleasant fragrance that we humans love. But for snakes, this smell is said to be very unpleasant, which helps in keeping them at a distance.
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The sulphur in onions is what repels snakes
The strong smell of onions is another thing that generally keeps snakes away. You can sprinkle crushed onion or onion juice mixed with water around your house. It's the sulphur in it that snakes can't stand.
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Rosemary's strong scent can keep snakes away, but be careful
Rosemary's strong scent helps in keeping snakes away. However, snake removal experts also point out that dense rosemary bushes can offer a cool, protected, and moist place for snakes to hide. So, be mindful of that.
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