Secrecy to Emotional Distance-7 ways to tell if YOUR partner is cheating on you

Discovering that a partner may be cheating is a highly upsetting scenario. Here are seven symptoms that may suggest infidelity.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

It is critical to analyse these indicators with caution and avoid leaping to conclusions. Communication is essential; express your worries with your spouse in a calm and courteous manner. If you suspect adultery, getting help from friends, relatives, or a therapist can bring clarity and insight during this difficult time.

article_image2

Unexplained Absences: Your partner begins spending more time away from home without a clear reason. They may pretend to work longer hours or spend more time with pals than normal.

article_image3

Image: FreePik

Increased Secrecy: Your partner becomes more careful about their phone, passwords, and social media accounts. They may change passwords regularly or use their phone face down more often.

article_image4

Image: FreePik

Changes in Appearance: A sudden shift in grooming practices or a renewed interest in personal appearance may be an indication. This might involve buying new clothes, using cologne/perfume more frequently, or going to the gym without a specific cause.

article_image5

Image: FreePik

Emotional Distance: Your partner appears emotionally disconnected or disinterested to you. They may avoid intimate talks or appear uninterested in spending quality time together.

article_image6

Intuition: Trust your gut instinct. If you suspect anything is wrong or your instincts are telling you that your partner is being unfaithful, pay listen to your intuition and investigate more.

article_image7

Image: FreePik

Changes in Communication Patterns: You observe a decline in communication with your companion. They may begin to ignore your calls or messages more frequently, or they may appear defensive when questioned where they are.

article_image8

Image: FreePik

Unexplained Expenses: You find unusual charges on credit card accounts or receipts for gifts or dinners that you did not get. When you question money, your spouse may begin to hide financial facts or grow defensive.

