Seawater tastes salty mainly because it contains a high amount of dissolved salts. Rivers constantly carry dissolved minerals from rocks and soil into the oceans. Certain geological processes at the ocean floor also release minerals into the water. Sun heat turns ocean water into vapor and sends it into the atmosphere. The dissolved salt does not travel with this vapor. It stays back in the ocean.

Salts remain in the sea even as the water evaporates. Rivers also continue bringing new minerals and salts into the oceans. Seawater develops a high salt concentration due to all these reasons.