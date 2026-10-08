Very few people in the world dislike non-veg food. Most people absolutely love chicken. Gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts eat it regularly because it packs a lot of protein. But you must know how much to eat, which part to choose, and how to cook it.

Can you eat chicken every day?

Frying chicken in too much oil increases its fat and calories. Eating such high saturated fat regularly increases bad cholesterol (LDL) in some people. You should choose skinless chicken if you want to lose weight or control body fat. This does not mean you can never touch the skin. You just need to watch your portion size and cooking method.