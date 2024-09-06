Royal Feast: Favourite dishes of Kings and Mughal Emperors who once ruled India

The Indian subcontinent has witnessed the reign of numerous illustrious rulers who left an indelible mark on its history. Beyond the political and military achievements of these emperors who ruled over various parts of India, these rulers also harbored unique tastes and preferences when it came to their meals.

Mughal Emperor Akbar - Khichdi Akbar, the third Mughal emperor, was known for his simple taste in food despite his extravagant lifestyle. One of his favorite dishes was Khichdi, a nutritious dish made with rice and lentils. Akbar's khichdi was often made with ghee and spices, making it a royal treat.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh - Dal Makhani

The Lion of Punjab, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, had a penchant for flavorful and hearty dishes. In that way, his favorite food is Dal Makhani. This Dal Makhani, a rich and creamy lentil preparation made with lentils and kidney beans, was a staple in his kitchen. The dish, a testament to the culinary expertise of his chefs, was one of the Maharaja's most relished meals. Tipu Sultan - Mutton Biryani Tipu Sultan, also known as the Tiger of Mysore, had a fondness for spicy and aromatic foods. His favorite food is Mutton Biryani. Mutton Biryani, a flavorful rice dish made with tender mutton and fragrant spices, was a regular feature in his kitchen. The mutton biryani served during his reign was a testament to the rich culinary heritage of South India.

Maharana Pratap - Baati Maharana Pratap of Mewar, known for his valiant resistance against the Mughal Empire, had a preference for traditional Rajasthani cuisine. Baati, a hard, unleavened bread made from wheat flour, was a particular favorite of his, this dish is a testament to the wholesome and rustic nature of Rajasthani food. Rani Lakshmibai - Puran Poli The warrior queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai's favorite food is Puran Poli filled with chickpeas. This sweet poli made with chickpeas, jaggery and wheat flour was the favorite food of the Queen of Jhansi. This poli is also a popular food in South India. Shah Jahan - Shahi Tukda Emperor Shah Jahan, the Mughal ruler who built the Taj Mahal, was known for his extravagant tastes. Shahi Tukda, a dessert made from deep-fried bread soaked in thickened milk and garnished with nuts, was a particular favorite of his. This royal dessert was befitting the opulence of his court.

Raja Raja Cholan I - Kuzhi Paniyaram Raja Raja Cholan I, who took the Chola Empire across the sea, enjoyed traditional Tamil food. In that way, Kuzhi Paniyaram is the favorite food of Raja Raja Cholan. It is said that he loved to eat Kuzhi Paniyaram made by soaking rice and urad dal and grinding it. Kuzhi Paniyaram, which is one of the traditional foods of Tamil Nadu today, is served with coconut chutney and sambar. Chandragupta Maurya - Sattu Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Mauryan Empire, had a preference for simple and nutritious food. Sattu, a flour made from roasted chickpeas, was a staple in his diet. Often consumed as a refreshing drink by mixing it with water, cardamom, and herbs, sattu provided the king with a refreshing and energizing meal.

Bahadur Shah Zafar - Zarda Pulao The last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, had a liking for sweet and fragrant dishes. Zarda Pulao, a sweet rice dish made with rice, saffron, cardamom, and garnished with dry fruits, was a particular favorite of his. Often served during festive occasions, this dish epitomized the grandeur of Mughal cuisine. Krishnadevaraya - Puliyogare Krishnadevaraya, the ruler of the Vijayanagara Empire, relished Puliyogare, a tangy and spicy rice dish. This South Indian delicacy, flavored with tamarind, peanuts, and an array of spices, was a regular feature in his royal meals. The unique taste and aromatic spices of Puliyogare greatly appealed to the king.

