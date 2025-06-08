Image Credit : Freepik

A healthy relationship fosters mutual respect and encouragement. If your partner frequently criticizes your appearance, decisions, or personality, it can chip away at your confidence. Toxic individuals may disguise their harsh words as "constructive feedback" or "teasing," but the result is the same—you feel diminished.

What to do:

Set firm boundaries by calmly stating that disrespectful comments are not acceptable. If the behavior continues, consider seeking professional guidance.