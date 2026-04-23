6 6 Image Credit : gemini

You can also try this trick. Use a paniyaram pan to make 'mini dosas' or shape them like a heart. After making the dosa, sprinkle some grated cheese or paneer on top. The kids will feel like they're eating a pizza and love it. You can even draw smiley faces on the dosa with chutney or sauce. This 'colourful' trick works wonders with children. Try these rainbow dosas tomorrow morning for your kids!