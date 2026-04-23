Rainbow Dosas Recipe: A Fun, Healthy Breakfast Kids Will Love Without the Fuss
Struggling with picky eaters at breakfast time? These colourful rainbow dosas are a fun and healthy way to sneak in veggies, making meals exciting for kids while ensuring they enjoy every bite happily.
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These variety rainbow dosas will make your kids jump with excitement. They will compete to eat them, ensuring they have a full and healthy meal. The attractive colours mean they will clear their plates without any drama.
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The natural sweetness of carrots gives the dosa extra flavour. You can either grate the carrot or boil and blend it into a smooth paste before mixing it into the batter. Carrots help boost immunity and are also great for skin health.
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Most kids don't like beetroot, but they absolutely love the colour pink! Just boil a small piece of beetroot and grind it into a fine paste. When you add this paste to the dosa batter, it turns a lovely pink. Beetroot contains iron and folic acid, which help reduce anaemia in children.
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Kids are quickly drawn to yellow-coloured dosas. You can use batter made from green gram (pesarattu) or simply add a pinch of turmeric to your regular batter. Turmeric acts as a natural antiseptic, and the green gram is a great source of protein.
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This is the best option for kids who make a fuss about eating leafy greens. Blanch some spinach leaves in hot water, then blend them with ginger and green chilli to make a paste. Mix this into the batter for healthy green dosas. Spinach is rich in Vitamin A and calcium, which are needed for better eyesight and strong bones.
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You can also try this trick. Use a paniyaram pan to make 'mini dosas' or shape them like a heart. After making the dosa, sprinkle some grated cheese or paneer on top. The kids will feel like they're eating a pizza and love it. You can even draw smiley faces on the dosa with chutney or sauce. This 'colourful' trick works wonders with children. Try these rainbow dosas tomorrow morning for your kids!
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