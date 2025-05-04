Image Credit : pinterest

How to Make Cucumber Raita:

First wash and peel the cucumbers. Now grate them. If the cucumber has too much water, squeeze it lightly so that the raita does not become too thin.

Whisk the yogurt well in a deep bowl so that there are no lumps. If you want, you can lighten the curd by adding a little cold water to it. Add grated cucumber to the whisked curd.

Now add salt, black pepper, and roasted cumin powder as per taste. Mix all these well. Take out the raita in a serving bowl.

Garnish the raita with finely chopped green coriander, mint leaves, and a pinch of red chili powder. You can also add ice cubes to it, so that the taste of raita becomes even cooler.