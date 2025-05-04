Quick Cucumber Raita Recipe: A Refreshing Summer Delight
Cucumber Raita: A double dose of coolness and flavor in summer! This quick recipe is also full of health benefits. A perfect combination with lunch or dinner.
| Published : May 04 2025, 04:39 PM
2 Min read
Cucumber Raita Recipe: In summer, cold dishes not only provide relief to the body, but also keep the digestive system healthy. Raita is a great option in summer, which is both tasty and healthy. Especially cucumber raita, which is known for its coolness. It is a light, quick, and very nutritious dish. Cucumber is rich in water, which keeps the body hydrated. You can serve it with lunch or dinner. Let's know the easy and delicious recipe for making cucumber raita at home.
Ingredients for Cucumber Raita: Cucumber – 2 medium sized (grated), Yogurt – 2 cups (fresh and whisked), Black pepper powder – ½ tsp, Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp, Salt – as per taste, Coriander leaves – finely chopped (for garnish), Mint leaves – few (optional), Red chili powder – a pinch (for garnish)
How to Make Cucumber Raita:
First wash and peel the cucumbers. Now grate them. If the cucumber has too much water, squeeze it lightly so that the raita does not become too thin.
Whisk the yogurt well in a deep bowl so that there are no lumps. If you want, you can lighten the curd by adding a little cold water to it. Add grated cucumber to the whisked curd.
Now add salt, black pepper, and roasted cumin powder as per taste. Mix all these well. Take out the raita in a serving bowl.
Garnish the raita with finely chopped green coriander, mint leaves, and a pinch of red chili powder. You can also add ice cubes to it, so that the taste of raita becomes even cooler.
Benefits of Cucumber Raita: Keeps the body hydrated, Improves digestion, Helps in weight loss, Provides coolness in summer, Beneficial for the skin
Cucumber raita recipe is not only delicious, but it is also very beneficial for health. It is very easy to make and you can serve it with any food, especially during the summer season. If you are also thinking of eating something cold and healthy in summer, then definitely try this cold cucumber raita once.
