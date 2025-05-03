English

Radish Pickle Recipe: Quick, tangy, and full of flavor

lifestyle May 03 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:unsplash
English

Ingredients for Pickle

Mustard oil, turmeric, red chili powder, yellow- black mustard seeds, cumin, fennel, coriander, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida, turmeric, carom seeds, dry mango powder, salt, vinegar

Image credits: unsplash
English

Step 1

First, wash and chop the radish and chilies, and dry them in the sun for 2-3 hours to remove moisture.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Step 2

Dry roast all the spices and coarsely grind them after cooling. Now heat mustard oil in a pan and pour it over the spices when it is hot and mix.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Step 3

Now add 3 to 4 teaspoons of vinegar to it. After this, mix everything well and store it in a glass container.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Step 4

You can eat the prepared pickle immediately. If you keep it in the sun for 2-3 days, it will cook well and its taste will also increase.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Pickle Breath

Never eat pickles on an empty stomach, eat them with food, keep the quantity of carom seeds a little higher in the pickle.

Image credits: unsplash

Is Whey Protein Safe? Understanding the potential side effects

Nepali Beauty Secrets for Youthful Skin

Bhumi Pednekar's Summer Saree Styles

8 Avneet Kaur Hairstyles to Recreate