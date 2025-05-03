Radish Pickle Recipe: Quick, tangy, and full of flavor

Mustard oil, turmeric, red chili powder, yellow- black mustard seeds, cumin, fennel, coriander, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida, turmeric, carom seeds, dry mango powder, salt, vinegar
First, wash and chop the radish and chilies, and dry them in the sun for 2-3 hours to remove moisture.
Dry roast all the spices and coarsely grind them after cooling. Now heat mustard oil in a pan and pour it over the spices when it is hot and mix.
Now add 3 to 4 teaspoons of vinegar to it. After this, mix everything well and store it in a glass container.
You can eat the prepared pickle immediately. If you keep it in the sun for 2-3 days, it will cook well and its taste will also increase.
Never eat pickles on an empty stomach, eat them with food, keep the quantity of carom seeds a little higher in the pickle.
