Power up your workout: 10 Essential foods to boost energy before exercising

To stay fit for life, we need to exercise. But to have good workouts, we need energy. However, we can't just eat anything before exercising. We need to eat specific foods in moderation. Eating these will boost your performance. The right pre-workout food gives your body the energy it needs, increases endurance, and reduces muscle fatigue. Here are the top 10 superfoods you should eat before going to the gym, running on the track, or doing yoga.



1. Bananas – The Ultimate Energy Booster



Bananas are often called 'nature's energy bar'. They are rich in quickly digestible carbohydrates. 2. Apples – Refreshing and Energy-Boosting



Apples provide natural sugars, fiber, and antioxidants. They are a light and refreshing pre-workout snack.

3. Chia Seeds – Hydration and Endurance Enhancers



Chia seeds absorb water and expand in the stomach, which keeps you hydrated and provides energy for longer. 4. Peanut Butter – Protein & Energy Combo



Peanut butter is rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making it a great slow-releasing energy food.

5. Sweet Potatoes – Natural Carb Powerhouse



Sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamin A, making them great to eat before a workout. 6. Oats – Slow-Release Energy for Endurance



Oats are a complex carbohydrate, meaning they digest slowly, providing steady energy throughout your workout.

7. Almonds – Healthy Fats for Stamina



Almonds are a great source of healthy fats and magnesium, which help keep your energy levels stable. 8. Eggs – High-Protein Fuel for Strength



Eggs are one of the best sources of protein, containing essential amino acids that support muscle growth and repair.

9. Brown Rice with Chicken – Best for Heavy Workouts



If you're planning a strenuous workout, a protein and carb-rich meal like brown rice and chicken is great. 10. Greek Yogurt with Honey – Protein-Packed Power



Greek yogurt is packed with protein, which helps with muscle repair and reduces soreness.

