Postpartum care: Essential tips for healthy recovery of new mother

Post-delivery, many mothers think it's easy to jump back into everyday life. However, this time is your actual recovery time and making adjustments to the new addition in your life. Mothers should remember that their bodies need to recover from childbirth over time. Likewise, your body will need time to heal after any delivery, whether vaginal or caesarean (C-section).

What is postpartum care?

The first six weeks after the child is born refers to the postpartum period. This time is cheerful for mothers as they get to see and spend time with their babies; however, it's also a healing time for mothers. You'll bond with your baby during this period and see your doctor for a post-delivery checkup. Adjusting to daily life after the birth of a child is challenging, especially for a new mother. Although it is important to care for your baby, you must also care for yourself. This period can be tiresome and frustrating, as you experience sleepless nights. But the best part is it becomes a routine soon. While experiencing this transaction, don't forget to take care of yourself. Here are a few tips for healthy recovery



1) Rest

Do rest as much as possible, as and when you get time. This will help the body to recover from tiredness and fatigue. The baby may wake up after every two hours and three for feeding. When the baby sleeps, take a nap along with the baby.



2) Healthy meal

To promote healing, eat a healthy diet. Consume more whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and protein. You should also drink more fluids, especially if you are breastfeeding. An entire diet includes good fats, carbs, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

3) Exercise

Your doctor will tell you when it's safe to exercise. The activity should not be complex. For example, take a walk near your house. A change of scenery is energising and can boost your energy levels.



4) Baby care

Don't add to your to-do list when it comes to your baby's demands. Understanding your baby's schedule and needs in the first few weeks might be difficult. However, learn that your baby does not require daily bathing. Instead, wipe your baby's face, hands, and diaper area using daily moist wipes.

