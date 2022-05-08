Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

It is entirely normal to experience hormonal imbalance after delivery, and postpartum hair loss is one of the symptoms of hormonal imbalance.



As soon as one welcomes a newborn, the woman's body starts to experience many changes, one being the excessive hair fall. Certain changes in your hormone levels before, during, and after pregnancy can impact your hair growth. It is entirely normal to experience hormonal imbalance after delivery, and postpartum hair loss is one of the symptoms of hormonal imbalance.

The hair fall situation is a temporary condition that only lasts a few months after pregnancy, so with a little care, your hair will be back to normal by the time your baby is a year old.

Because postpartum hair loss is a common side effect of your fluctuating hormone levels, it is not something you can stop right away. However, you can promote healthy hair growth by following some postpartum hair loss remedies. Follow these simple steps and prevent hair loss.

