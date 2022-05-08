Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It is entirely normal to experience hormonal imbalance after delivery, and postpartum hair loss is one of the symptoms of hormonal imbalance. 
     

    As soon as one welcomes a newborn, the woman's body starts to experience many changes, one being the excessive hair fall. Certain changes in your hormone levels before, during, and after pregnancy can impact your hair growth. It is entirely normal to experience hormonal imbalance after delivery, and postpartum hair loss is one of the symptoms of hormonal imbalance. 

    The hair fall situation is a temporary condition that only lasts a few months after pregnancy, so with a little care, your hair will be back to normal by the time your baby is a year old.

    Because postpartum hair loss is a common side effect of your fluctuating hormone levels, it is not something you can stop right away. However, you can promote healthy hair growth by following some postpartum hair loss remedies. Follow these simple steps and prevent hair loss. 

    1) Have a healthy diet,
    Eating a healthy diet is essential for good health and well-being. A nutritious diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals, especially for postpartum women, can aid in overall recovery and prevent further postpartum hair loss. Remember to drink plenty of fluids, particularly water, throughout the day to stay hydrated.
     

    2) Manage stress
    Stress causes hormone imbalance, which further causes many issues, including hair fall. Reduce stress or manage your stress through meditation, exercises, listening to calming music, or simply spending time with your loved ones, this helps boost your regulate hormone imbalances. 

    3) Be gentle with them
    To avoid excessive hair loss after pregnancy, be extra gentle. Shampoo only when necessary, and use a good conditioner and a wide-toothed comb to avoid excessive tangling. Make sure to get multiple trims to keep the split ends at bay. As much as possible, avoid using heat styling products like curling irons or flat irons. Instead, replace your hair products with natural ones free of harmful fragrances, colours, sulphates, parabens, and other chemicals.

    Disclaimer: Please, do consult your physician for more details. Asianet Newsable does not claim responsibility for the information included.
     

