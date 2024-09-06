Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poha to Mong Dal Chilla: 5 Energizing low-calorie breakfasts to begin your day light and healthy

    Start your day on a healthy note with these five low-calorie breakfast ideas. They’re delicious, energizing, and perfect for a fresh start.

    article_image1
    Having breakfast is very important for a healthy start. Try these five low-calorie options for a delicious, energizing morning. They’re perfect for keeping you light and nourished, setting a positive tone for your day.
     

    article_image2

    Vegetable Upma

    Vegetable upma, which is made from semolina (rava) and blended with different vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, is a filling but light dish. It's cooked with very little oil and flavor-boosted with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and other seasonings.

     

    article_image3

    Moong Dal Chilla

    These delicious pancakes are cooked with finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and spinach combined with crushed moong dal (green gram). They are low in calories yet high in fiber and protein.

     

    article_image4

    Idli with Sambar

    Low-calorie urad dal (black gram) cakes with cooked rice are known as idlis. This hearty and filling traditional South Indian breakfast is served with sambar, a vegetable stew made with lentils.

     

    article_image5

    Besan Chilla

    Besan chilla is a low-calorie, high-protein substitute for traditional pancakes. It is made with chickpea flour (besan) and combined with veggies such as bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. It uses very little oil when cooking, and mint chutney adds a delicious touch.

    article_image6

    Poha

    Poha is prepared with cooked rice that has been flattened, turmeric, mustard seeds, onions, and a dash of peanuts. In addition to being a delicious and nutritious breakfast choice, it is high in iron and other vital elements.
     

