(PHOTOS) Maha Kumbh 2025: Check out unseen glimpses of Prayagraj Aghori Naga Sadhu Sangam

Unseen pictures before the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025. From Aghori sadhus to the Sangam bath, these pictures depict the grandeur of this holy event.

Maha Kumbh 2025: 10 amazing sights

Before the start of Maha Kumbh 2025, many wonderful and interesting pictures were captured in the Maha Kumbh city area, which depict the entirety of this grand religious event. While the grand presence of Aghori sadhus mesmerized the devotees, the crowd of devotees thronging to bathe in the holy stream of Sangam perfectly depicted the importance of Maha Kumbh.

Divine form of an Aghori Sadhu

Aghori, Naga Sadhus at Maha Kumbh 2025, whose grand presence makes the grand event of Maha Kumbh even more divine. Tourists and devotees who came to the fair are understanding the importance of Maha Kumbh by seeing the glory of saints and sages.

Supernatural view of the Sangam

A priceless view of sunrise at Sangam, in which the sun's rays are shining in the holy water. And birds are also showing their participation in the event of Mahakumbh.

Saints meditating

There were saints who were meditating in Maha Kumbh 2025, and they were experiencing the tranquilly and spirituality that Maha Kumbh brings.

Crowd of devotees at Sangam

The increasing number of devotees and the peaceful atmosphere there to take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam.

Glory of Naga Sadhu

Pictures depicting the austerity and grandeur of the Naga Sadhu present at Maha Kumbh, which were further enhancing the greatness of this holy event.

Religious events in grand camps

Religious rituals and programs in the camps set up in Maha Kumbh, which were giving a new direction to the spiritual experience of the devotees.

Maha Kumbh fair and cultural shows

Pictures of cultural programs and fairs organized in Maha Kumbh, which showcase Indian culture and religiosity.

Devotees ready for Sangam bath

The instantaneous crowd and enthusiastic energy of the devotees to bathe in the holy water of Sangam.

Devotees lighting lamps at Sangam

Devotees expressing their faith by lighting lamps in the rivers on the ghats of Maha Kumbh, which was a mesmerizing sight.

Latest Videos