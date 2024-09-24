Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paddu to Dosa Pizza: 9 delicious snacks that can be made from leftover dosa batter

    Learn how to transform leftover dosa batter into 9 delicious and easy snacks. From uttapam to dosa pizza, these recipes will make sure nothing goes to waste.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Dosa Batter

    Today we are going to tell you how to make more delicious snacks from the leftover dosa batter in the morning before it turns sour. 9 different types of snacks can be prepared from leftover dosa batter. After eating these snacks, no one will know that this is the leftover dosa batter from the morning.

    Dosa Batter

    This type of snack is liked by people of all age groups, from children to adults. This recipe will surely be a favorite of children who ask for snacks as soon as they come from school. Let's see what those 9 snacks are.

    1. Uttapam

    Add onion, tomato, green chillies, coriander leaves to the dosa batter and mix well. If desired, you can add finely chopped vegetables (carrots, cucumbers) that you or your kids like. Heat a pan and pour the vegetable mixed batter, apply oil around it and cook on both sides, delicious uttapam is ready to eat.

    2. Paddu/Paniyaram/Appe

    Paddu/Appe can also be prepared from dosa batter. Adding small onions, green chillies and coriander leaves to the dosa batter will make the mixture ready for making paddu. Then apply some oil to the paddu making pan, pour the batter and cook on both sides, delicious paddu is ready.

    3. Dosa Sandwich

    Today's kids love sandwiches. Make thin dosa and spread red chutney or tomato sauce on it, add mashed potatoes with some salt and pepper and spread it thinly over the dosa. If desired, you can add vegetables that children like. Then cut it in the form of a sandwich and the children will love it.

    4. Dosa Wrap

    Pour the dosa batter in a large circle on a pan. Then while the dosa is cooking, add paneer, chicken or vegetables and smash well. Then roll the dosa into small rolls and wrap them, another delicious snack will be ready to eat. If desired, you can add cheese slices on top of the dosa to enhance its taste.

    5. Masala Pesarattu

    If it appears that the dosa batter will be left in the morning, soak the moong dal at that time. After about four to five hours, grind the soaked moong dal well and add it to the dosa batter. After about 1 hour, you can make delicious moong dal dosa. This will not make the dosa batter sour. This recipe is also good for health.

    6. Dosa Waffles

    If you have a waffle set, you can make dosa this way. Waffle dosa is very crispy. Waffle dosa can be enjoyed with spicy tomato chutney or curd. Coconut chutney also goes well with this.

    7. Dosa Pizza

    Pizza can also be made from dosa batter. Spread the dosa batter thickly on a pan. Then add all the ingredients used for pizza. Finally, slice the cheese on top of the dosa, cook on low flame for a minute, cut and the desi style pizza is ready.

    8. Dosa Batter Bonda

    Add rice flour to the dosa batter. Then add chopped onion, green chilli, coconut and coriander leaves to it and mix it to the consistency of bonda batter. Once the oil is hot, add small balls and deep fry them, tasty and crispy bondas are ready to eat with tea.

    9. Dosa Idli

    Idli can be made from dosa batter. Apply some oil to the idli pan and pour the batter. Cook on low flame for 10 to 15 minutes and soft idlis are ready. If desired, soaked rice can be ground and added to the dosa batter to make idlis. It can be enjoyed with coconut chutney or sambar.

