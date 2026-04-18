No Veggies? No Problem! Quick Hotel-Style Biryani Recipe Every Bachelor Will Love
Ever craved fragrant, hotel-style vegetable biryani but had no veggies at home? This easy jugaad recipe is perfect for bachelors, turning basic ingredients into a quick, delicious and satisfying meal.
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Image Credit : gemini ai
A quick biryani without any veggies!
Bachelors and office-goers often find it tough to buy fresh vegetables daily. Your weekly stock might run out by the weekend, and you're too tired to go shopping. But you can still whip up a hotel-style biryani in just 10 minutes. Here's the full recipe.
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The simple ingredients you will need
You'll need 2 cups of rice (Basmati works best), 2 large onions sliced lengthwise, and 4 green chillies. Also, get one spoon of ginger-garlic paste, half a cup of yogurt, and a handful of mint, coriander, and curry leaves. Use oil and ghee as needed, along with whole biryani spices and salt to taste.
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Image Credit : gemini ai
Let's start with the 'masala' base
First, wash the rice and soak it for 20-30 minutes. Heat oil and ghee in a pressure cooker or a thick-bottomed pan. Add the whole biryani spices and let them sizzle. Then, add the onions and fry them until they turn golden brown. Toss in the green chillies. Now, add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until its raw smell disappears. Finally, add the mint, coriander, and curry leaves. You can also use a paste made from these three herbs. Mix in the chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and biryani masala.
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Image Credit : gemini ai
The secret to that authentic flavour
Next, lower the flame and add the yogurt. Mix it well and cook until the oil starts to separate from the yogurt—this step gives the biryani its authentic taste. For 2 cups of rice, pour in about 3 to 3.5 cups of water. Add enough salt; the water should taste a bit salty. Once the water comes to a boil, add the soaked rice and stir. If you're using a cooker, close the lid and cook for 2 whistles. In a regular pot, cover and let it simmer on low heat until the water is fully absorbed.
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Image Credit : gemini ai
Serve it hot with raita or salan
If you have a potato at home, you can chop it up and add it during the tempering for extra flavour. If you have meal maker (soya chunks), soak them in hot water and add them in; you won't even miss the vegetables. Serve this delicious biryani hot with some cool yogurt raita or a spicy mirchi ka salan. It's a fantastic meal with very little effort. Do give it a try!
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