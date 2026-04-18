4 5 Image Credit : gemini ai

The secret to that authentic flavour

Next, lower the flame and add the yogurt. Mix it well and cook until the oil starts to separate from the yogurt—this step gives the biryani its authentic taste. For 2 cups of rice, pour in about 3 to 3.5 cups of water. Add enough salt; the water should taste a bit salty. Once the water comes to a boil, add the soaked rice and stir. If you're using a cooker, close the lid and cook for 2 whistles. In a regular pot, cover and let it simmer on low heat until the water is fully absorbed.