Planning Temple Visits On New Year 2026? These 10 Temples May Be Overcrowded
If you're also planning to visit temples for the New Year 2026, you might need to rethink it because major temples in the country are already starting to see huge crowds of devotees.
Think carefully before visiting these 10 temples on New Year's
Everyone wants to start the new year with a temple visit. But the 10 biggest temples are seeing huge crowds, some expecting over a million people. Here's what to expect.
1 million devotees expected at Mahakal
Mahakal Temple in Ujjain expects 1 million devotees. VIP darshan is closed from Dec 27 to Jan 5. Last year saw 800,000 visitors, so more are anticipated this time.
Crowds of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath
Kashi Vishwanath in UP is seeing massive New Year excitement and long queues. An estimated 400k-500k devotees may visit, so a trip now could be very challenging.
Hotels and guesthouses booked in Ayodhya
Ayodhya's hotels are fully booked. The temple expects 200k devotees on Dec 31/Jan 1, and up to 1 million over the week. For an easier visit, plan for a later date.
Appeal not to come to Mathura-Vrindavan
Mathura-Vrindavan is so crowded that officials are asking people not to visit until Jan 5. This is a first for any religious site. All accommodations are already full.
60 platoons of forces deployed at Jagannath Temple
Odisha's famous Jagannath Temple, one of the 4 Dhams, expects huge crowds. 60 platoons of forces will be deployed, with tight security from the temple to the beach.
Long queues of devotees at Khatu Shyam as well
Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan already has long lines. VIP darshan is closed until Jan 5. The temple is preparing to manage a crowd of over 3 million devotees.
Heavy traffic jam on the way to Omkareshwar Temple
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is seeing a massive influx of devotees. Long queues and traffic jams are common. The protocol darshan system has been suspended for a week.
Darshan will be from a window in Shirdi
Shirdi's Sai Temple expects 600,000 devotees. The temple will stay open all night on Dec 31. A special golden window has been set up for darshan of Sai Baba.
Devotees with advance bookings will have darshan at Tirupati Balaji
Planning a trip to Tirupati Balaji? Think again. From Dec 30 to Jan 1, only devotees with a valid, pre-booked token will be allowed inside for darshan.
Rules tightened at Vaishno Devi
Rules at Vaishno Devi are stricter for the New Year. An RFID card is mandatory. You must start the trek within 10 hours of issue and return in 24, limiting your time.
